The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft in a tight diamond formation during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 7, 2026. The event highlighted the historic evolution of military aviation, bridging the gap between legacy heritage platforms and modern combat capabilities to preserve and share military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9732844
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-QA066-2277
|Resolution:
|3572x2377
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Fairchild wraps up SkyFest 2026 weekend
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