Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready

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Pfc. Michael Qendro, renders aid to a wounded squad member as Spc. Christopher Rodriquez moves forward to help move the casualty to a covered area, and Sgt. Ruth Mason maintains security during a training exercise at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., June 05, 2026. All Soldiers are 92G Culinary Specialists from the 905th Quartermaster Platoon, 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard.



The units of the 153rd CSSB assembled at Camp Navajo to participate in the annual training exercise Cactus Strike to hone their squad-level lethality and survivability with an emphasis on weapons, casualty care, mobility, and communications to ensure each unit is always ready to effectively and seamlessly complete any mission.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte.)