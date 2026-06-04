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    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready [Image 16 of 17]

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    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready

    BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Ruth Mason, 92G Culinary Specialist, 905th Quartermaster Platoon, 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, prepares to move forward toward the opposing force (OPFOR) as her squad shoots suppression fire during a training exercise at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., June 05, 2026.
    The units of the 153rd CSSB assembled at Camp Navajo to participate in the annual training exercise Cactus Strike to hone their squad-level lethality and survivability with an emphasis on weapons, casualty care, mobility, and communications to ensure each unit is always ready to effectively and seamlessly complete any mission.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9732761
    VIRIN: 260605-A-BT406-9002
    Resolution: 4577x3303
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready
    Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready

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    AZARNG; NGB; Arizona

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