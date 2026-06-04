Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready

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Spc. Eligi Gonzalez, 92G Culinary Specialist, 905th Quartermaster Platoon, 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, assumes the point as his squad patrols through the woods of Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., during a react-to-contact training exercise, June 05, 2026.

The units of the 153rd CSSB assembled at Camp Navajo to participate in the annual training exercise Cactus Strike to hone their squad-level lethality and survivability with an emphasis on weapons, casualty care, mobility, and communications to ensure each unit is always ready to effectively and seamlessly complete any mission.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte.)