Soldiers of the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion train to always be ready

Staff Sgt. Clay Harmon, 92G Culinary Specialist, 905th Quartermaster Platoon, 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, bounds forward toward the opposing force (OPFOR) as his squad shoots suppression fire during a training exercise at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz., June 05, 2026.
The units of the 153rd CSSB assembled at Camp Navajo to participate in the annual training exercise Cactus Strike to hone their squad-level lethality and survivability with an emphasis on weapons, casualty care, mobility, and communications to ensure each unit is always ready to effectively and seamlessly complete any mission.
(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte.)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 20:01
|Photo ID:
|9732760
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-BT406-1059
|Resolution:
|6282x4388
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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