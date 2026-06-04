D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl

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Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division stand at attention before the start of the Remembrance Bowl football game in Normandy, France, June 04, 2026. The annual game between the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division commemorates the service and sacrifice of Allied forces during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)