Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division stand at attention before the start of the Remembrance Bowl football game in Normandy, France, June 04, 2026. The annual game between the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division commemorates the service and sacrifice of Allied forces during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9732307
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-UV759-6123
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.