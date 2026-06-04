D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl

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U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) wears his Jersey signed by an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper during the Remembrance Bowl football game in Normandy, France, June 04, 2026. The annual game between the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division commemorates the service and sacrifice of Allied forces during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)