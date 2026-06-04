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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl [Image 2 of 5]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Commander dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the Remembrance Bowl football game in Normandy, France, June 04, 2026. The annual game between the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division commemorates the service and sacrifice of Allied forces during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:18
    Photo ID: 9732298
    VIRIN: 260603-A-UV759-4333
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl
    D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl

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