D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl

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Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Commander dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the Remembrance Bowl football game in Normandy, France, June 04, 2026. The annual game between the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division commemorates the service and sacrifice of Allied forces during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)