D-Day 82nd anniversary - Remembrance Bowl

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Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division stop a soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division from scoring a touchdown during the Remembrance Bowl football game in Normandy, France, June 04, 2026. The annual game between the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division commemorates the service and sacrifice of Allied forces during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)