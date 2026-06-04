101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training

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U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Cullen Casey of the 101st Security Forces Squadron holds security during a field training exercise, June 6, 2026, at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Me. The FTX was phase two of three in a series consisting of air base ground defense training covering ground reconnaissance and a medical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol)