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    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training [Image 5 of 12]

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    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Bailey Madore of the 101st Security Forces Squadron patrols the perimeter during a field training exercise, June 6, 2026, at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Me. The FTX was phase two of three in a series consisting of air base ground defense training covering ground reconnaissance and a medical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 12:38
    Photo ID: 9731781
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-DK622-1006
    Resolution: 4202x2797
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training
    101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training

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