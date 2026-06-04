U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Brandon Curtis of the 101st Security Forces Squadron patrols the perimeter during a field training exercise, June 6, 2026, at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Me. The FTX was phase two of three in a series consisting of air base ground defense training covering ground reconnaissance and a medical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9731780
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-DK622-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1362
|Size:
|501.59 KB
|Location:
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.