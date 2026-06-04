U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Alan Reese of the 101st Security Forces Squadron prepares to execute a plan of action during a field training exercise, June 6, 2026, at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Bangor, Me. The FTX was phase two of three in a series consisting of air base ground defense training covering ground reconnaissance and a medical evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9731779
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-DK622-1004
|Resolution:
|1362x2048
|Size:
|617.63 KB
|Location:
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Security Forces Squadron Air Base Ground Defense Training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.