Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Rodts, commander of the 149th Maintenance Squadron, addresses the audience during Rodts’ assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 6, 2026. Rodts was previously the deputy commander of the 433rd Maintenance Group before assuming command of the 149th Maintenance Squadron. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9731608
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-CA864-1201
|Resolution:
|5002x3335
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.