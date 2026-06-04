149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

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Air National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Rodts, commander of the 149th Maintenance Squadron, addresses the audience during Rodts’ assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 6, 2026. Rodts was previously the deputy commander of the 433rd Maintenance Group before assuming command of the 149th Maintenance Squadron. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)