Air National Guard Col. Jesse Allen, left, commander of the 149th Maintenance Group, and Lt. Col. Brandon Rodts, commander of the 149th Maintenance Squadron, salute each other during Rodts’ assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 6, 2026. As the commander of the 149th Maintenance Squadron, Rodts is responsible for leading more than 150 combat-ready maintainers, and overseeing a fleet of 24 F-16 Falcons. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9731604
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-CA864-1153
|Resolution:
|4462x2975
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.