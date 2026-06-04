Air National Guard Col. Jesse Allen, left, commander of the 149th Maintenance Group, passes the 149th Maintenance Squadron guide-on to Lt. Col. Brandon Rodts, commander of the 149th Maintenance Squadron, during Rodts’ assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 6, 2026. The passing of the guide-on symbolized Rodts’ formal assumption of command of the 149th Maintenance Squadron. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9731601
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-CA864-1148
|Resolution:
|4888x3259
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.