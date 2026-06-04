149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guard Col. Jesse Allen, left, commander of the 149th Maintenance Group, passes the 149th Maintenance Squadron guide-on to Lt. Col. Brandon Rodts, commander of the 149th Maintenance Squadron, during Rodts’ assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 6, 2026. The passing of the guide-on symbolized Rodts’ formal assumption of command of the 149th Maintenance Squadron. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)