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    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

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    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Air National Guard members bow their heads in prayer during Lt. Col. Brandon Rodts’ assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 6, 2026. Rodts was previously the deputy commander of the 433rd Maintenance Group before assuming command of the 149th Maintenance Squadron. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 10:19
    Photo ID: 9731590
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-CA864-1059
    Resolution: 5269x3513
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony
    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony
    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony
    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony
    149th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

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    Assumption of Command
    AirNationalGuard
    maintenance
    San Antonio - Texas

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