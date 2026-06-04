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    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 21 of 22]

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    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, special assistant to the director of the Army National Guard for 18th Airborne Corps matters and a former commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, participates in a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 04:29
    Photo ID: 9731293
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-SM601-5033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

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