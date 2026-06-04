U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Assenat, assigned to the 29th Infantry Division and the grandson of a D-Day veteran, participates in a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. Assenat’s grandfather, Sgt. William Raymond Hurd, assigned to Company D, 116th Infantry Regiment, was among the first waves of Soldiers to land on Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings June 6, 1944. Assenat is one of more than 600 U.S. service members currently in Normandy supporting D-Day commemoration events across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)