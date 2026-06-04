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    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 8 of 22]

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    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 04:29
    Photo ID: 9731280
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-SM601-5009
    Resolution: 3425x5147
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

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