Sgt. 1st Class Justin Assenat, assigned to the 29th Infantry Division and the grandson of a D-Day veteran, participates in a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2026, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. Assenat’s grandfather, Sgt. William Raymond Hurd, assigned to Company D, 116th Infantry Regiment, was among the first waves of Soldiers to land on Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings June 6, 1944. Assenat is one of more than 600 U.S. service members currently in Normandy supporting D-Day commemoration events across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 04:29
|Photo ID:
|9731288
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-SM601-5028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.