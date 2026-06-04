Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens

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A U.S. Soldier with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, operates a hoist from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Wash., on May 27, 2026. Washington National Guard MEDEVAC crews conducted mountain rescue hoist training alongside Coast Guard helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)