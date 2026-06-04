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    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens [Image 1 of 11]

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    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens

    MOUNT ST. HELENS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A U.S. Soldier with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, is lowered from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Wash., on May 27, 2026. Washington National Guard MEDEVAC crews conducted mountain rescue hoist training alongside Coast Guard helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 02:24
    Photo ID: 9731229
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-YS961-1087
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MOUNT ST. HELENS, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens
    Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens

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    TAGS

    army aviation
    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter
    hoist operations
    mountain rescue
    National Guard
    MEDEVAC

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