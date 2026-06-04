A U.S. Soldier with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, controls the hoist from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Wash., on May 27, 2026. Washington National Guard MEDEVAC crews conducted mountain rescue hoist training alongside Coast Guard helicopter aircrews from Air Station Astoria. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9731233
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-YS961-1513
|Resolution:
|4904x3269
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT ST. HELENS, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard aviators train for MEDEVAC missions on Mount St. Helens [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.