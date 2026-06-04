SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, the Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG), and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey, the State Enlisted Leader of the SDNG, speak to the 109th Engineer Battalion during its annual training in Rapid City, S.D., June 4, 2026. The 109th Engineer Battalion is recognized for its operational support along the Southern border.