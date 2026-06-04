SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, the Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG), and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey, the State Enlisted Leader of the SDNG, speak to the 842nd Engineer Company during its annual training in Rapid City, S.D., June 4, 2026. The 842nd Engineer Company is expanding the parking lot at the West Camp 300-meter range to reduce traffic congestion and accommodate larger military vehicles during range operations.