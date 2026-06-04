SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, the Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard, speaks with U.S. Army Sgt. Skyler Bloom, assigned to the 842nd Engineer Company, regarding excavation operations with a bulldozer at West Camp, Rapid City, S.D., June 4, 2026. The 842nd Engineer Company is expanding the parking lot at the installation's 300-meter range to reduce traffic congestion and accommodate larger military vehicles during range operations.