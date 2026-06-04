(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training

    RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isabelle Dickey 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, the Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard, speaks to the 842nd Engineer Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, during its annual training in Rapid City, S.D., June 4, 2026. The 842nd Engineer Company is expanding the parking lot at the West Camp 300-meter range to reduce traffic congestion and accommodate larger military vehicles during range operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 22:13
    Photo ID: 9731107
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-CK132-1003
    Resolution: 6006x4290
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Isabelle Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training
    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training
    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training
    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training
    SDNG TAG Conducts Battle Circulation during Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    South Dakota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery