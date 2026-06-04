U.S. Navy Ensign Jeremiah Kolb and Quarter Master 3rd Class Ray Ryan, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), speak to guests on a ship tour of the Chafee during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9730886
|VIRIN:
|260606-N-GC571-5591
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SA Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.