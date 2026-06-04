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    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026 [Image 9 of 10]

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    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Ensign Calvin Partin, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), speaks to guests on a ship tour of the Chafee during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 19:29
    Photo ID: 9730880
    VIRIN: 260606-N-GC571-7277
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SA Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026
    USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026

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    TAGS

    Navy Region Northwest
    Portland Rose Festival
    CNRMW
    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    Portland Fleet Week 2026

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