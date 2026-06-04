USS Chafee hosts ship tours during Portland Fleet Week 2026

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U.S. Navy Ensign Nicholas Lloyd and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Isabel Alaniz, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), speak to guests on a ship tour of the Chafee during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2026. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)