Allied and Partner military members arrive for the ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day is a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unit of the U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9730688
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-IM505-4741
|Resolution:
|8129x5419
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by Samantha Sergi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.