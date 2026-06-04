82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy

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Allied and Partner military members arrive for the ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day is a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unit of the U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)