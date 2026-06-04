U.S. Navy Adm. George Wikoff, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Alexus Grynkewish, Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Command Sergeant Major TJ Holland, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. European Command, salute during the commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9730684
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-IM505-8955
|Resolution:
|4900x7350
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by Samantha Sergi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.