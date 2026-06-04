82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. George Wikoff, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, Gen. Alexus Grynkewish, Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Command Sergeant Major TJ Holland, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. European Command, salute during the commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)