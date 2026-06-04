U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets U.S. Army soldiers during the commemoration ceremony of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day is a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of the U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9730686
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-IM505-5995
|Resolution:
|6835x4557
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by Samantha Sergi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.