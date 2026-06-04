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    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 8 of 9]

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    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Samantha Sergi 

    Security Assistance Group-Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets U.S. Army soldiers during the commemoration ceremony of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day is a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of the U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9730686
    VIRIN: 260605-A-IM505-5995
    Resolution: 6835x4557
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by Samantha Sergi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy

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    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    Freedom250

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