(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Samantha Sergi 

    Security Assistance Group-Ukraine

    U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic Charles Kushner lays a wreath during the ceremony commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9730687
    VIRIN: 260605-A-IM505-2499
    Resolution: 7911x5274
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by Samantha Sergi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy
    82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery