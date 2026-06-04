U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic Charles Kushner lays a wreath during the ceremony commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Sergi)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9730687
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-IM505-2499
|Resolution:
|7911x5274
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Anniversary of D-Day Ceremony Honors WWII Veterans in Normandy [Image 9 of 9], by Samantha Sergi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.