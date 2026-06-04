Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit

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Retired Army Nurse Corps officer Lt. Col. Susan Backs, assisted by her husband, retired Marine Corps officer Lt. Col. Paul Backs, delivers remarks after receiving the Order of Military Medical Merit at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 4. Her Army career spanned 22 years on active duty, but her contributions to the Army continued even after her retirement in 1992 through her advocacy.