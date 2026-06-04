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    Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit [Image 1 of 3]

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    Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Retired Army Nurse Corps officer Lt. Col. Susan Backs, assisted by her husband, retired Marine Corps officer Lt. Col. Paul Backs, delivers remarks after receiving the Order of Military Medical Merit at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 4. Her Army career spanned 22 years on active duty, but her contributions to the Army continued even after her retirement in 1992 through her advocacy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9729809
    VIRIN: 260604-O-OT285-2394
    Resolution: 2946x2210
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Vietnam veteran
    Army Medicine
    Order of Military Medical Merit
    Leavenworth Kansas
    Susan Backs

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