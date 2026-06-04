Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing and fellow Order of Military...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing and fellow Order of Military Medical Merit recipient Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe presents retired Lt. Col. Susan Backs with the O2M3 Medallion during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 4. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) is a prestigious U.S. Army private organization established in 1982 to recognize individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to the Army Medical Department. see less | View Image Page

Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – She once flew on helicopters into combat zones where few nurses dared to go, treating the wounded on the bleeding edge of the Vietnam War. More than five decades later, retiree Lt. Col. Susan Backs — her body bearing the weight of Parkinson's Disease — rose from her wheelchair, and was escorted to the front of the room to accept one of Army Medicine's highest honors, proving that the resilience she carried into battle never left her.



A long-time Leavenworth, Kansas resident and retired Army Nurse Corps Officer, Backs was presented with the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony hosted by Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, June 4.



Her Army career spanned 22 years on active duty, but her contributions to the Army continued even after her retirement in 1992 through her advocacy.



“Susan ended up places that other nurses didn’t go to then – out to compounds, out on helicopters and other places most of us were not inclined to go,” said retired Army nurse and ceremony participant Elizabeth Fahey, who served with Backs and traveled from Springfield, Missouri to attend the ceremony.



Backs joined the Army in 1970 and volunteered to serve in the Republic of North Vietnam at the U.S. Army’s 24th Evacuation Hospital from 1970 to 1971. According to U.S. Army records, the 24th EVAC functioned as a major trauma hub, receiving casualties directly from battlefield MEDEVAC helicopters -- treating wounded U.S. service members, Vietnamese civilians and enemy prisoners of war.



Backs’ follow-on assignments included the U.S. Army 5th General Hospital, Germany; Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center, Aurora, Colorado.



After a staff tour as a nurse plans officer at U.S. Army Headquarters, Washington D.C., Backs returned to school in 1983 to earn a master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Texas, and in 1984 she came to Fort Leavenworth as one of three nurses Army-wide to earn a seat at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.



In 1985 she stepped away from patient care and healthcare administration to lead a team recruiting the next generation of Army Nurses. Backs said that recruiting in the aftermath of the Vietnam-era was not without its challenges at U.S. Army First Recruiting Command, Fort Meade, Maryland, but she and her team exceeded the recruiting goals of the Army.



Since retiring from the Army in 1992, Backs spent many years supporting the military community through education, mentorship and preservation of Army medical history. Backs has dedicated her post-military years to sharing the experiences of Army medical personnel who cared for wounded service members during wartime.



She remained active participating in military history lectures, veteran storytelling projects and community outreach programs, helping younger generations better understand the sacrifices and resilience of Army nurses during the Vietnam War.



Through speaking engagements and interviews, she has helped preserve the legacy of Army Medicine while honoring the service of military medical professionals and women veterans.



“Her continued advocacy and willingness to share her experiences have helped strengthen public awareness of the important role Army nurses have played in caring for Soldiers both in combat and throughout military history,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center Director, welcoming Backs and guests. “We are so very proud to be part of this ceremony today and to present this award to Lt. Col. Backs.”



Backs received her O2M3 medallion from fellow Army nurse and O2M3 recipient Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe, Munson's deputy commander for nursing.



The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) is a prestigious U.S. Army private organization established in 1982 to recognize individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to the Army Medical Department. It honors personnel who demonstrate the highest standards of integrity, moral character, and professional competence.



To receive the award, candidates must be nominated by an existing member. It is open to active-duty, Reserve, retired, and civilian AMEDD members who have served at least 15 years with dedication and selflessness.