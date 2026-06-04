Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit

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Munson Army Health Center Soldier Staff Sgt. Ednita Alonzo adjusts the microphone as retiree Lt. Col. Paul Backs assists his wife, retiree Lt. Col. Susan Backs from her wheelchair to the lectern after receiving the Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony hosted by Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, June 4. Her Army career spanned 22 years on active duty beginning in 1970, but her contributions to the Army continued even after her retirement in 1992 through her advocacy.