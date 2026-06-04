Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing and fellow Order of Military Medical Merit recipient Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe presents retired Lt. Col. Susan Backs with the O2M3 Medallion during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 4. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) is a prestigious U.S. Army private organization established in 1982 to recognize individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to the Army Medical Department.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9729806
|VIRIN:
|260604-O-OT285-8508
|Resolution:
|3057x2446
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit
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