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    Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit [Image 3 of 3]

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    Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing and fellow Order of Military Medical Merit recipient Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe presents retired Lt. Col. Susan Backs with the O2M3 Medallion during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 4. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) is a prestigious U.S. Army private organization established in 1982 to recognize individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to the Army Medical Department.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9729806
    VIRIN: 260604-O-OT285-8508
    Resolution: 3057x2446
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    military history
    Vietnam veteran
    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corp
    O2M3
    Susan Backs

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