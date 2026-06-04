Vietnam-Era Army Nurse honored with the Order of Military Medical Merit

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Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing and fellow Order of Military Medical Merit recipient Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe presents retired Lt. Col. Susan Backs with the O2M3 Medallion during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 4. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) is a prestigious U.S. Army private organization established in 1982 to recognize individuals who have made significant, sustained contributions to the Army Medical Department.