Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception

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An MH-60 “Jayhawk” helicopter, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, conducts a search and rescue demonstration during a U.S. Coast Guard Fleet Week reception in Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)