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    Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception [Image 1 of 4]

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    Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Anthony Migliorini, commander, Sector Columbia River, gives remarks during a U.S. Coast Guard Fleet Week reception in Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9729557
    VIRIN: 260605-N-VA915-1040
    Resolution: 5783x3855
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception
    Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception
    Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception
    Portland Fleet Week 2026 Coast Guard Reception

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    Portland Rose Festival
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    Nation250
    PFW26

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