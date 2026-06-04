The Undaunted Airshows team taxis their dual RV-7 aircraft on the runway in preparation for SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 4, 2026. SkyFest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations, express appreciation to local partners and showcase Fairchild AFB's unrivaled global reach
capabilities to the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 20:31
|Photo ID:
|9729541
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-FV598-1485
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.