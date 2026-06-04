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    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 7]

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    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jet assigned to 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, conducts a
    low-altitude pass over the flight line prior to a SkyFest 2026 practice run at Fairchild Air Force Base,
    Washington June 4, 2026. The biennial air show served as a key community outreach event, aiming to inspire the next
    generation of aviators by highlighting the diverse career paths and unwavering dedication of
    today's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:31
    Photo ID: 9729515
    VIRIN: 260604-F-FV598-1159
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 707.75 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB

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    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

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