SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB

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A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jet assigned to 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, finishes a practice run for SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 5, 2026. The biennial air show served as a key community outreach event, aiming to inspire the next generation of aviators by highlighting the diverse career paths and unwavering dedication of today's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)