SkyFest 2026 airshow acts arrive at Fairchild AFB

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The Patriots Jet Team land a L-39 Albatros aircraft on the flight line in preparation for Skyfest

2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 5, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations, express appreciation to local partners and showcase Fairchild Air Force Base's unrivaled global reach capabilities to the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)