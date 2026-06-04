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    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony

    EWA BEACH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew Amsdell, commander, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Shafter, provided opening remarks during the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the construction of the U.S. Army Ammunition Storage project located at the West Loch Annex in Ewa Beach, Hawaii May 29, 2026. NAVFAC HI awarded the contract to Nan, Inc. to complete the project. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9729371
    VIRIN: 260529-N-XM133-1005
    Resolution: 7592x5064
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony
    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony
    NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony

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    NAVFAC Hawaii
    anna marie g. gonzales
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