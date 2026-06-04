NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony

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Cmdr. Christian Martinez, resident officer in charge of construction, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) provided his remarks during the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the construction of the U.S. Army Ammunition Storage project located at the West Loch Annex in Ewa Beach, Hawaii May 29, 2026. NAVFAC HI awarded the contract to Nan, Inc. to complete the project. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)