NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army, Nan Inc. host ammunition storage groundbreaking ceremony

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) in partnership with U.S. Army Hawaii and contractor, Nan, Inc. held a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the construction of the U.S. Army Ammunition Storage project located at the West Loch Annex in Ewa Beach, Hawaii May 29, 2026. NAVFAC HI awarded the contract to Nan, Inc. to complete the project. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9729370
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-XM133-1004
|Resolution:
|7538x5028
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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