Photo By Anna Marie G. Gonzales | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) in partnership with U.S. Army Hawaii and contractor, Nan, Inc. held a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the construction of the U.S. Army Ammunition Storage project located at the West Loch Annex in Ewa Beach, Hawaii May 29, 2026. NAVFAC HI awarded the contract to Nan, Inc. to complete the project. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales) see less | View Image Page

Army, Navy partners break ground on West Loch ammunition storage modernization project

EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Leaders from the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade joined representatives from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, U.S. Army Hawaii, government agencies and industry partners May 29 at the West Loch Annex for a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony marking the start of Phase 1A of the U.S. Army Ammunition Storage Project, a major modernization effort that will strengthen ammunition storage capabilities and support readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

Hosted by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii in partnership with U.S. Army Hawaii and contractor Nan Inc., the ceremony marked the first phase of a long-term initiative to replace aging infrastructure with modern facilities designed to meet the Army's evolving operational requirements.

The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Army Sustainment Command's forward logistics headquarters in the Indo-Pacific, participated in the ceremony because projects such as West Loch directly support the sustainment infrastructure required to equip, maintain and supply Army forces throughout the theater. Modern ammunition storage is a critical component of that mission, ensuring munitions can be safely received, stored and distributed in support of training, exercises and contingency operations.

Many of the existing ammunition storage facilities were built between 1932 and 1942 and designed around a rail transportation system that no longer exists. Narrow magazine doors, raised loading platforms and outdated support facilities no longer support today's operational demands or the Army's emerging weapons systems.

"The facilities we rely on today were built for another generation of Soldiers and another generation of equipment," said Dylan Beaver, ammunition logistics management specialist. "Modern weapons systems require modern infrastructure to safely store, maintain and rapidly distribute the munitions our forces depend on."

West Loch has supported military operations in the Pacific for nearly a century. Originally established as the Navy's primary ammunition depot before World War II, the installation became a key staging area supporting amphibious operations across the Pacific theater. Today, the site continues to serve as an important logistics hub where Army and Navy organizations work together to sustain military operations throughout the region.

Project officials said consolidating ammunition storage and support facilities at West Loch will improve operational efficiency while reducing unnecessary movement of munitions across public roadways. The modernization effort will also position ammunition closer to strategic sealift, airlift and support facilities, improving throughput and increasing responsiveness during training, contingency operations and future deployments.

"The challenges we face in the Indo-Pacific continue to evolve," Beaver said. "To preserve regional stability, we can no longer operate in silos. Projects like this strengthen our ability to operate as one joint team while ensuring Soldiers have the capabilities they need when and where they are required."

Phase 1A represents the first step in a broader modernization effort that will improve safety, increase operational efficiency and support future operational requirements. As the Army continues fielding new weapon systems, modern facilities will provide the environmental controls, storage configurations and support infrastructure needed to maintain those capabilities.

The ceremony also highlighted the longstanding partnership between the Army and Navy, bringing together NAVFAC Hawaii, U.S. Army Hawaii, Army Materiel Command, Army Sustainment Command, the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade and industry partners to advance a shared investment in Indo-Pacific readiness.

Following the ceremonial groundbreaking, attendees participated in a traditional blessing coordinated by Nan Inc., recognizing both the significance of the project and the cultural importance of the land where construction will take place.

For the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, projects such as West Loch represent more than infrastructure improvements. They strengthen the sustainment network that enables commanders across the Indo-Pacific to train, deter aggression and respond to emerging threats with modern facilities designed to support today's Army and tomorrow's operational requirements.