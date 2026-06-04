A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Battle of Fallujah event during the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 4, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event that signifies the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9728113
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-LJ387-1465
|Resolution:
|5848x3899
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Crucible [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Katherine Fohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.